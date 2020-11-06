Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment shows efficacy in patients with mild symptoms
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- Celltrion Inc., a leading South Korean pharmaceutical company, said Friday that its antibody treatment candidate for the novel coronavirus presented efficacy in patients with mild symptoms.
The result of the ongoing phase one clinical trial of CT-P59, anti-COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment, showed that the patient group experienced about 44 percent-reduced mean clinical recovery time.
The trial enrolled 18 patients with mild-to-moderate symptoms, mostly elderly, at three different sites in South Korea and Europe to evaluate the safety, tolerability and antiviral effect of CT-P59.
The result came after the company successfully completed a phase one clinical trial on 32 healthy volunteers who had not contracted COVID-19.
Celltrion has previously submitted the application for the clinical trial globally, and plans to accelerate global phase two and three trials.
Separately, Celltrion has also initiated a post-exposure prophylaxis clinical trial of CT-P59 in those who have been in contact with confirmed COVID-19 infected patients.
Celltrion said it aims to obtain interim results of the global clinical trials by the year-end.
