KBO's Giants re-sign shortstop Dixon Machado

10:24 November 06, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- The Lotte Giants have re-signed shortstop Dixon Machado to a one-year deal with a club option for 2022.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club announced Friday that Machado will earn US$650,000 next year, including a $150,000 signing bonus. If the Giants pick up their option for 2022, then Machado will earn $800,000.

In this file photo from Oct. 28, 2020, Dixon Machado of the Lotte Giants celebrates his solo home run against the NC Dinos in the bottom of the third inning of a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Sajik Stadium in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

If they decline the option, Machado will receive a buyout of $50,000.

In his first KBO season in 2020, Machado appeared in all 144 games, batting .280/.356/.422 with 12 home runs and 67 RBIs. But it was with his glove that he made the biggest impact, as the rare player who both passed the eye test and posted strong numbers in advanced fielding statistics.

The Giants said Machado ranked second among their position players with a 3.25 wins above replacement (WAR). He was also the top All-Star vote getter.

Lotte Giants shortstop Dixon Machado (L) poses with the club CEO Lee Seok-hwan after signing a new deal with the Korea Baseball Organization team, in this photo provided by the Giants on Nov. 6, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

