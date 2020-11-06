Jeju Air to resume flights to Tokyo this month
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- Jeju Air Co., South Korea's biggest low-cost carrier, said Friday it will resume flights to Tokyo in mid-November to meet business travel demand.
Jeju Air will provide one flight a week on the route from Incheon to Tokyo on Nov. 21, resuming the route services after three months, the company said in a statement.
Jeju Air suspended the Incheon-Tokyo route in August as travel demand dried up amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But it has offered flights on the Incheon-Osaka route despite the virus outbreak.
The budget carrier has suspended most of its 76 international routes since March as countries strengthened entry restrictions to stem the spread of the pandemic.
Four international routes from Incheon to Weihai, Osaka, Manila and Harbin, and eight domestic routes are available as of Friday.
Jeju Air, which operates 44 B737-800 passenger jets, shifted to a net loss of 202 billion won (US$178 million) in the January-June period from a net profit of 12.6 billion won a year earlier.
The company plans to release its third-quarter earnings results Tuesday.
