Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N.K. propaganda outlet claims U.S. imperialists started Korean War
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet said Friday that the Korean War was the result of invasion by U.S. imperialists, calling it a shameless distortion of history to claim that the North started the war.
Uriminzokkiri renewed the North's long-held claim after Chinese President Xi Jinping recently caused a stir by saying that the 1950-53 conflict was the fight against U.S. "imperialist invaders."
The Korean War broke out after North Korean troops invaded the South on June 25, 1950, with backing from China and the Soviet Union. It ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.
------------
N.K. leader sends congratulatory message to pro-North Korean residents in Japan
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a message to pro-North Korean residents in Japan encouraging them to continue friendly relations with Japan and make sure to be safe from the coronavirus, state media said Sunday.
"All the branches should ... create an external environment favorable for the existence and development of the community of the Koreans resident in Japan by taking the initiative in conducting activities for friendship with the Japanese people," Kim said in the letter released by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Kim also urged members of the General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, or Chongryon, to put forth all efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Chongyron is closely linked to Pyongyang and is considered the North's de facto embassy in Tokyo.
------------
N. Korea's anti-virus law imposes requirements on foreigners
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- An emergency anti-virus law that North Korea recently enacted requires not only its citizens, but also foreigners, to unconditionally obey anti-virus measures, including a ban on entering the sea, according to a state newspaper report.
The law also bans foreigners from making unauthorized visits to border regions, while stipulating that the bodies of those who die in an epidemic should be handled according to related regulations, according to the Minju Joson newspaper as obtained by Yonhap News Agency.
These rules are required of North Korean nationals as well, but it is noticeable that the law specifically calls for foreigners to ensure absolute obedience to anti-virus measures while stipulating a list of requirements they should meet.
------------
N. Korea accuses S. Korea of plotting to bring in another THAAD battery
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet accused South Korea on Monday of plotting to bring in another battery of the U.S. THAAD missile defense system, warning such a bellicose move would lead to its "self-destruction."
Uriminzokkiri claimed that the South and the United States agreed at recent defense ministers' talks to come up with a long-term plan for the stable stationing of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, saying the plan is aimed at paving the way for an additional THAAD deployment.
The propaganda website also slammed Seoul for its plans to participate in military exercises with the U.S., including Global Thunder, led by the U.S. Strategic Command and called it "the belligerent nature of wild lunatics crazy about fighting its own people."
------------
N. Korea says no confirmed cases of coronavirus: WHO
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has not reported any outbreak of the new coronavirus in the country, a recent World Health Organization report showed.
The North has conducted tests on 10,462 people and claims that no cases had been reported as of Oct. 29, according to the agency's latest weekly situation report on COVID-19.
Among the 5,368 people identified as suspected patients in the North, eight were foreigners, WHO said.
------------
N.K. media stresses 'undefeatable friendship' with China on U.S. election day
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet on Wednesday stressed the country's strengthening ties with China on the day of the U.S. presidential election, calling it an "undefeatable friendship."
"The North Korea-China ties are drawing global attention as an unprecedented and special relationship and an undefeatable friendship that cannot be broken by anything," the Tongil Sinbo, the North Korea's propaganda weekly, said in an article.
"The two countries share a long history and tradition of closely supporting and cooperating with one another in the road to common achievements, including the struggle for national liberation and establishment of socialism," the article said, mentioning the 1950-53 Korean War, in which China fought alongside the North against South Korean, U.S. and United Nations troops.
------------
N.K. adopts anti-smoking law at rare meeting of Supreme People's Assembly
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has held a rare meeting of the Supreme People's Assembly to adopt an anti-smoking law, state media reported Thursday, amid questions whether leader Kim Jong-un, known as a heavy smoker, would kick the habit.
The plenary meeting of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA), held Wednesday, adopted the Tobacco-Prohibition Law and Revising and Supplementing the Law on Enterprises, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.
The tobacco-prohibition law "stipulates the rules which all the institutions, organizations and citizens must follow in protecting the lives and health of the people and providing more cultured and hygienic living environments by tightening the legal and social controls on the production and sale of cigarettes and on smoking as required by the state tobacco-prohibition policy," the KCNA said.
(END)