Lotte Chemical Q3 net profit down 31 pct. to 147.8 bln won
15:31 November 06, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Chemical Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 147.8 billion won (US$131.9 million), down 31 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 193.8 billion won, down 39.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 21.1 percent to 3.04 trillion won.
The operating profit was 47.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
