Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Lotte Chemical Q3 net profit down 31 pct. to 147.8 bln won

15:31 November 06, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Chemical Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 147.8 billion won (US$131.9 million), down 31 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 193.8 billion won, down 39.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 21.1 percent to 3.04 trillion won.

The operating profit was 47.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK