Kumho Petro Chemical Q3 net profit up 207.3 pct. to 146.2 bln won
15:36 November 06, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- Kumho Petro Chemical Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 146.2 billion won (US$130.5 million), up 207.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 213.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 68.4 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 2.3 percent to 1.18 trillion won.
The operating profit was 12.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
