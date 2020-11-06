F&F Q3 net profit down 64.9 pct. to 8.5 bln won
16:01 November 06, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- F&F Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 8.5 billion won (US$7.6 million), down 64.9 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 12.6 billion won, down 61.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 26.3 percent to 159.6 billion won.
The operating profit was 35.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)