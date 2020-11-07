Go to Contents
09:02 November 07, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 7.

Korean-language dailies
-- Biden wins upset victory in Georgia, Pennsylvania; Trump vows to defy election results (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Biden, waiting to be called the winner of the U.S. presidential election, says democracy requires a little patience (Kookmin Daily)
-- Seoul High Court sentenced South Gyeongsang Province Gov. Kim Kyoung-soo to two years in prison for conspiring to manipulate online opinions (Donga llbo)
-- Trump claims vote rigging, formalizing process of defying election results (Segye Times)
-- Seoul High Court sentenced Kim Kyoung-soo to two years in prison for conspiring to manipulate online opinions (Chosun Ilbo)
-- U.S. election draws to its conclusion, but what remains is respect for its results (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Biden wins upset victory in Pennsylvania (Hankyoreh)
-- America divided ... into yet another war (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Biden vows to be a president for all Americans (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Trump claims vote rigging in unprecedented defiance of election results (Korea Economic Daily)
