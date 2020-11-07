Nat'l football team defender tests positive for COVID-19
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean football player based in Saudi Arabia has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, costing him a spot on the national team for upcoming friendly matches.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) announced Saturday that fullback Kim Jin-su, who plays for Al-Nassr FC, tested positive for COVID-19 and won't be able to join the national team for matches against Mexico and Qatar later this month in Europe.
Lee Ju-yong, fullback for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in South Korea's K League 1, will replace Kim.
There has been an outbreak with Al-Nassr, with 11 players, including Kim, and nine staff members testing positive for the virus.
Coached by Paulo Bento, South Korea will first face Mexico at 9 p.m. on Nov. 14 (5 a.m. on Nov. 15 in Seoul) at Stadion Wiener Neustadt in Wiener Neustadt, south of Vienna. South Korea will then play Qatar at 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 (10 p.m. on Nov. 17 in Seoul) at BSFZ Arena Admiral Stadium in Maria Enzersdorf, also near Vienna.
Two Bundesglia players, SC Freiburg midfielder Kwon Chang-hoon and Holstein Kiel midfielder Lee Jae-sung, will return to Germany after the Mexico match. The KFA said earlier in the week that those two players must each serve a five-day quarantine upon arriving back in Germany, and it had reached deals with their two clubs to have them available for only the first match. FC Seoul's midfielder Ju Se-jong has been added to the national team.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)