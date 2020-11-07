Go to Contents
Nat'l football team defender tests positive for COVID-19

10:35 November 07, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean football player based in Saudi Arabia has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, costing him a spot on the national team for upcoming friendly matches.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) announced Saturday that fullback Kim Jin-su, who plays for Al-Nassr FC, tested positive for COVID-19 and won't be able to join the national team for matches against Mexico and Qatar later this month in Europe.

In this EPA file photo from Oct. 22, 2020, Kim Jin-su of Al-Nassr (R) is in action against Al-Taawoun's Ibrahim Al Zubaidi during their Saudi Professional League match at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, in Buraidah, Saudi Arabia. (Yonhap)

Lee Ju-yong, fullback for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in South Korea's K League 1, will replace Kim.

There has been an outbreak with Al-Nassr, with 11 players, including Kim, and nine staff members testing positive for the virus.

Coached by Paulo Bento, South Korea will first face Mexico at 9 p.m. on Nov. 14 (5 a.m. on Nov. 15 in Seoul) at Stadion Wiener Neustadt in Wiener Neustadt, south of Vienna. South Korea will then play Qatar at 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 (10 p.m. on Nov. 17 in Seoul) at BSFZ Arena Admiral Stadium in Maria Enzersdorf, also near Vienna.

Two Bundesglia players, SC Freiburg midfielder Kwon Chang-hoon and Holstein Kiel midfielder Lee Jae-sung, will return to Germany after the Mexico match. The KFA said earlier in the week that those two players must each serve a five-day quarantine upon arriving back in Germany, and it had reached deals with their two clubs to have them available for only the first match. FC Seoul's midfielder Ju Se-jong has been added to the national team.

In this EPA file photo from Oct. 27, 2020, Kim Jin-su of Al-Nassr (R) battles Alexandru Mitrita of Al-Ahli during the semifinals of the King's Cup match at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium, 30 kilometers north of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

