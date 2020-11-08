Moon sends congratulatory message to Biden, hopes to work together to develop alliance
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in sent a congratulatory message to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, expressing hope for joint efforts to develop the Seoul-Washington alliance.
"Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our alliance is strong and the bond between our two countries is rock-solid," Moon wrote on his social media accounts.
"I very much look forward to working with you for our shared values," Moon added. "I have great expectations of advancing and opening up the future development of our bilateral relations."
He ended the short note with "Katchi Kapshida!," a Korean expression that means "Let's go together!"
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)