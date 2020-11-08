Go to Contents
Minor earthquake hits S. Korea's southeast region

23:13 November 08, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- A 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck South Korea's southeastern area Sunday, the second tremor that has hit the region in recent days, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.

The earthquake occurred at 3:26 p.m., 5 kilometers east of the southeastern city of Sanju, at a depth of 9 km, according to the agency.

The epicenter was at 36.41 degrees north latitude and 128.22 degrees east longitude, the agency said.

On Friday, a 2 magnitude earthquake was felt in areas located 3 km northwest of Sangju.

This map, provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration, shows the epicenter of a 2.9 magnitude earthquake that struck Sanju, a city located about 270 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

