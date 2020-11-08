Minor earthquake hits S. Korea's southeast region
23:13 November 08, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- A 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck South Korea's southeastern area Sunday, the second tremor that has hit the region in recent days, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.
The earthquake occurred at 3:26 p.m., 5 kilometers east of the southeastern city of Sanju, at a depth of 9 km, according to the agency.
The epicenter was at 36.41 degrees north latitude and 128.22 degrees east longitude, the agency said.
On Friday, a 2 magnitude earthquake was felt in areas located 3 km northwest of Sangju.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword