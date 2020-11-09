Go to Contents
06:56 November 09, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 9.

Korean-language dailies
-- Biden vows to 'make America respected again' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Biden declares victory, vows to make 'America respected again' (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'I will make America respected again, become president for unity' (Donga llbo)
-- Biden wins 74 mln votes, vows to become president for unity (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Biden says 'Now is time to heal,' vows to become president for unity (Segye Times)
-- 'America is beacon for globe, I will make America respected around world again' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Biden's era, time to heal (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Biden says now is time to heal, stresses unity (Hankyoreh)
-- America to make U-turn (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Biden vows to 'make America respected,' U.S. to embrace world again (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Biden says 'Now is time to heal in America,' vows to become president for unity (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Blue House is ready for any eventuality (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Biden calls for unity in victory speech (Korea Herald)
-- Moon and others congratulate Biden on victory (Korea Times)
(END)

