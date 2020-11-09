(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 9)
Reshaping America
Joe Biden has declared his victory in the U.S. presidential race after getting more than half of the electoral votes he needed to win. In a speech he made in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday, Biden underscored the importance of unity and healing in a sharply divided country over racism, joblessness, the federal government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic and other sensitive issues. Taking pride in creating "the broadest and most diverse coalition in history" through the campaign, Biden vowed to become a president for all Americans instead of dividing the nation into friends and foes.
Such a promise is what America needs most after witnessing an unprecedented division of the society since President Donald Trump took office in January 2017. Trump's "America First" policy provoked hatred against immigrants and a racial conflict when U.S. citizens suffered ever-deepening economic inequality from an unchallenged public health crisis.
Even the U.S. media were noticeably split over Trump's America First policy instead of playing their role as a mediator, not to mention the heated ideological battle on social media like Facebook and Twitter. As a result, friction and hatred between whites and non-whites, the rich and poor and Trump supporters and opponents passed a point of no return.
Since World War II — more specifically, until Trump came into the Oval Office — the United States has served as a global leader and guardian of international order. America was actually an exemplary democracy thanks to its ability to spread the noble ideas of freedom and equality. However, a critical dearth of that dignity in Washington not only triggered an insurmountable confusion in America but also deepened discord with allies.
We hope the new Biden administration will regain the glory of a model democracy through integration and healing, not confusion and uncertainty. Only then can Korea and other countries follow in the footsteps of Uncle Sam.
We have hope from Biden's pledge to transform America into a beacon of hope for the rest of the world and lead the globe "not only by the example of our power, but by the power of our example." Even with America's traditional allies like Korea, Europe and Japan, Trump has been engrossed with calculating only economic benefits from stationing U.S. Forces overseas rather than solidifying America's alliance.
Under such volatile circumstances, Biden has proclaimed that America will resume its cherished role as the guardian of global order. We welcome it. We congratulate him on his victory and hope America and the rest of the world get along well.
(END)