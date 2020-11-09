(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 9)

Joe Biden has declared his victory in the U.S. presidential race after getting more than half of the electoral votes he needed to win. In a speech he made in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday, Biden underscored the importance of unity and healing in a sharply divided country over racism, joblessness, the federal government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic and other sensitive issues. Taking pride in creating "the broadest and most diverse coalition in history" through the campaign, Biden vowed to become a president for all Americans instead of dividing the nation into friends and foes.