S. Korea to hold weeklong online 'Hallyu' event
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- A weeklong event aimed at promoting the Korean cultural industry will be held online this month amid the new coronavirus, the cultural ministry said Monday.
The "ON: Hallyu Festival" will take place from Nov. 16 to 23, with trade meetings, live commerce sessions and an online concert scheduled for the event, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
"Hallyu" refers to the wave of Korean popular culture.
As part of the event, the ministry said it will sell products by 12 companies in the character, beauty and fashion businesses through "live commerce," or real-time sales sessions.
A room will be set up at the COEX convention facility in southern Seoul for 79 businesses here to meet with potential buyers from 200 countries in online meetings. Similar events will also take place at the Korea Creative Content Agency's business centers in Jakarta and Beijing.
The weeklong event will wrap up with an online concert featuring K-pop stars SuperM, MONSTA X and ITZY as well as Indonesia singer-songwriter Raisa and Thai boy group Trinity. The session will be livestreamed to some 230 countries through VLive, according to the ministry.
"This event will provide comfort to people around the world who are exhausted from COVID-19 while providing helpful opportunities to local businesses through the power of Hallyu," Cultural Minister Park Yang-woo said.
More details on the event are available at the event's web site (http://on-hallyufestival.kr).
