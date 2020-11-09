Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) New virus cases above 100 for 2nd day; cluster infections veer out of control
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases rose by triple digits for the second day Monday, with a series of cluster infections being reported from venues of everyday life, ranging from markets to family gatherings, straining the country's anti-virus fight.
The country added 126 more COVID-19 cases, including 99 local infections, raising the total caseload to 27,553, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
S. Korea expands COVID-19 tests at nursing facilities
SEOUL -- South Korean health authorities on Monday began conducting more novel coronavirus tests on patients and people working at nursing facilities across the country.
The measure comes as the country has experienced upticks in daily new cases that were mostly traced to senior nursing homes, hospitals and other facilities, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
(LEAD) FM Kang arrives in U.S. for talks with Pompeo after Biden victory
WASHINGTON -- South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha arrived in Washington on Sunday for talks with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about pending bilateral and regional issues.
Kang's visit came shortly after U.S. Democratic candidate Joe Biden won the presidential election in a move sure to bring sweeping changes to how the United States deals with South Korea and other allies and how it will approach the daunting issue of North Korea.
Half of S. Koreans expect no major change in inter-Korean ties due to Biden presidency, poll shows
SEOUL -- Nearly half of South Koreans believe that there will be no major impact on inter-Korean relations when U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes office early next year, a poll showed Monday.
In the Realmeter survey of 500 people nationwide, aged 18 or older, conducted last Friday on prospects for Seoul-Pyongyang relations during Biden's term, 48.8 percent said there would be "little difference."
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
SEOUL -- K-pop megastar BTS has clinched four trophies at this year's MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA), including the coveted Best Song prize.
The seven-member act took home four prizes in total, winning the Best Song category with its latest hit "Dynamite" and Best Virtual Live for its concert that was held online amid the new coronavirus pandemic. The ceremony was streamed live earlier Monday.
S. Korea airs thank-you video in Times Square for Korean War veterans
SEOUL -- South Korea put up a thank-you video in New York's Times Square on Monday (Seoul time) in honor of foreign service members who fought alongside the South during the 1950-53 Korean War as the country marks the 70th anniversary of the war's outbreak, the veterans affairs ministry said.
The 30-second clip is one of a series of similar videos to be aired on 13 electronic billboards in the United States, Britain and Thailand to honor the foreign veterans, according to the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs.
High-profile sex offender faces another arrest after avoiding U.S. extradition
SEOUL -- A South Korean sex offender, who was indicted in the United States in 2018 for operating one of the world's biggest child sex exploitation sites but avoided extradition to Washington by a court ruling earlier this year, attended a court hearing in Seoul on Monday to be additionally questioned about money laundering allegations.
Son Jong-woo, released from a Seoul prison in July after completing an 18-month prison term on child sex exploitation charges, showed up in his detention warrant hearing at the Seoul Central District Court around 9 a.m., as he faces another arrest on a separate charge of concealing his criminal proceeds.
