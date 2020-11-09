Orion Q3 net profit up 10.5 pct. to 77 bln won
14:16 November 09, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Orion Corp. on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 77 billion won (US$69.2 million), up 10.5 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 107.8 billion won, up 6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 12.7 percent to 597.4 billion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
