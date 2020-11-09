Go to Contents
Samsung lab wins ISO certifications for microbial tests

15:13 November 09, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Monday its laboratory has been recognized as an international institute to verify microbial-related tests, boosting its capability to analyze antibacterial performance on its products.

Samsung's Eco-Life Lab was accredited by TUV Rheinland AG, a German-based technical test service and certification organization, with two International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certificates.

The lab earned the ISO 22196 standard, which focuses on measurement of antibacterial activity on plastics and other non-porous surfaces, and the ISO 846 requirement that covers evaluation of the action of microorganisms.

The South Korean tech titan established the Eco-Life Lab in January to improve quality of its health and hygiene related products and find out the causes of smell and fungus from the use of products.

Samsung said the recent ISO certifications will beef up its reputation and ability to quickly verify microbial-related problems on its products.

This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Nov. 9, 2020, shows researchers conducting tests at the company's Eco-Life Lab, in Suwon, south of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

