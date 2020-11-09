Pohang striker Iljutcenko named K League's top player for Oct.
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Pohang Steelers' Russian striker Stanislav Iljutcenko has been voted the best player in South Korean club football for October.
The Korea Professional Football League (K League) announced Monday that Iljutcenko beat out three other candidates for the Player of the Month honor for the final month of the K League 1 season.
Iljutcenko came out on top with 22.86 percent of the vote from the K League's performance evaluation committee, which accounts for 60 percent of the award. In the fan voting (25 percent of the award), Iljutcenko was third with 2.94 percent, with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors midfielder Son Jun-ho leading the way with 11.51 percent.
In voting by EA Sports' FIFA Online 4 video game players, accounting for the remaining 15 percent of the award, Iljutcenko finished second with 2.01 percent, behind 11.99 percent garnered by Daegu FC's Cesinha.
Iljutcenko played in all three matches for Pohang in October and scored three times in those appearances. The Russian marksman also scored once in Pohang's season finale on Nov. 1 against Sangju Sangmu.
Iljutcenko finished second overall with 19 goals this season.
This was his sixth nomination for the Player of the Month but first win. He'd lost out on the July and September awards in 2019 and May, July, September honors in 2020.
