Celltrion Q3 net profit up 185.4 pct. to 175.8 bln won
15:50 November 09, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Celltrion Inc. on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 175.8 billion won (US$157.8 million), up 185.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 137.8 percent on-year to 245.3 billion won. Sales increased 89.9 percent to 548.8 billion won.
The operating profit was 29.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
