Korea Aerospace Q3 net down 66.1 pct. to 12.4 bln won
15:55 November 09, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 12.4 billion won (US$11.1 million), down 66.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period fell 51.9 percent on-year to 23 billion won. Revenue decreased 9.4 percent to 514.6 billion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)