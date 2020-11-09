Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Tanzania travel alert

S. Korea raises travel warning for Tanzania's southeastern region

18:05 November 09, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry raised the travel warning for Tanzania's southeastern region of Mtwara on Monday, due to heightened risks after growing violence by Islamic extremists based in neighboring Mozambique.

A "red" alert, the second-highest level out of a four-scale system, now applies to the Mtwara region, the ministry said in a release. It calls for travelers to cancel their trips and citizens staying there to leave the place unless they have essential reasons.

Tanzania has been a target of attacks by Islamic extremists in recent years, whose terrorist activities appear to be expanding from northern Mozambique. Late last month, Tanzanian police announced that a border village in the Mtwara region was hit by some 300 attackers, according to news reports.

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK