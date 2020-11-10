Canada provides US$1.32 mln for NGO's fight against N.K.'s WMD proliferation
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Canada has provided $1.32 million in funding for a U.S. nongovernmental agency's fight against North Korea's illegal proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, the agency's website showed Tuesday.
CRDF Global received the money from the Global Affairs Canada, a Canadian department, "to build partner countries' capacities to detect and disrupt illicit proliferation activities" related to the North, according to an article posted on the website.
"CRDF Global strongly supports the mission of Global Affairs Canada to assist partner governments and the private sector to better understand the schemes North Korea deploys to exploit gaps in UNSCR (U.N. resolutions) implementation to fund its nuclear weapon and missile programs," it said.
"CRDF Global will pull from its 25 years of experience building capacities to counter nuclear threats," it added.
Along with helping anti-proliferation efforts, the funding will also be used "to expand opportunities for capacity and network building with emerging women leaders in the nuclear security and nonproliferation field," the website showed.
