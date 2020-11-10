Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Kang, Pompeo reaffirm efforts to ensure peace on Korean Peninsula
WASHINGTON -- South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring peace on the Korean Peninsula, both sides said, as they held talks two days after Joe Biden was elected the next U.S. president.
"During the meeting, Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Kang discussed bilateral and regional priorities, including coordination on ensuring peace on the Korean Peninsula and expanding cooperation through the U.S. Indo-Pacific Strategy and the ROK New Southern Policy," Cale Brown, principal deputy spokesperson of the U.S. State Department, said in a press release.
-----------------
(2nd LD) New virus cases in triple digits for 3rd day; authorities warn of upping social distancing level
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases rose by triple digits for a third day Tuesday due to a series of cluster infections, prompting health authorities to consider raising the level of social distancing measures.
The country added 100 more COVID-19 cases, including 71 local infections, raising the total caseload to 27,653, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
Moon to join ASEAN-related summits this week
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in plans to participate in a series of ASEAN-related summits this week, via video links, with a focus on Seoul's cooperation with Southeast Asian nations and the greater Asia-Pacific region, Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday.
Moon will hold an online group summit with leaders of ASEAN, a regional intergovernmental organization comprised of 10 Southeast Asian nations, on Thursday to discuss Seoul's cooperation with member nations in various fields.
-----------------
China-bound passengers must submit 2 negative COVID-19 test results
SEOUL -- Passengers of China-bound flights from South Korea must provide two negative coronavirus test results before boarding, starting later this week, health authorities here said Tuesday.
Starting Wednesday, China will require all passengers arriving from South Korea, regardless of their nationalities, to submit two negative COVID-19 test results from two separate testing sites, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
S. Korea to launch new 3,000-ton submarine
GEOJE -- South Korea was set to launch a new 3,000-ton indigenous submarine featuring advanced combat and sonar systems Tuesday in an effort to boost underwater defense capabilities, the Navy said.
The ceremony for the mid-class diesel-powered submarine, named after a prominent Korean independent fighter, Ahn Mu, was to take place at the Okpo Shipyard of Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co. in the southeastern city of Geoje later in the day.
-----------------
S. Korean travel-related stocks rally on Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine results
SEOUL -- South Korean travel-related stocks rallied Tuesday morning on growing hopes that the COVID-19 pandemic could be subdued after global pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. reported promising results for its coronavirus vaccine.
Pfizer announced Monday (U.S. time) that its vaccine candidate developed with BioNTech SE was found to be more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19, signaling progress in the global fight against the pandemic.
-----------------
Parties in process to pick inaugural chief of new anti-corruption probe body
SEOUL -- Eleven seasoned legal professionals have been nominated to lead an envisioned organization tasked with investigating corruption among high-ranking government officials, as doubts remain over whether the organization will be launched anytime soon amid a drawn-out partisan strife.
The nominations were filed earlier this week by a seven-member panel of government officials and outside experts, entrusted to designate two final candidates for the top post of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO).
-----------------
Watchdog asks police to refrain from handcuffing suspects from the back
SEOUL -- The nation's civil rights watchdog on Tuesday urged police to refrain from handcuffing suspects behind their backs to help reduce the possibility of human rights infringements.
The Anti-Corruption & Civil Rights Commission said it has sent a recommendation on amending law enforcement guidance related to the use of handcuffs to the National Police Agency (NPA).
(END)