Hanwha Solutions Q3 net profit up 70.1 pct. to 189.7 bln won
13:53 November 10, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Solutions Corp. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 189.7 billion won (US$170.1 million), up 70.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 233.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 171.9 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 0.1 percent to 2.42 trillion won.
The operating profit was 11.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
