Hanon Systems Q3 net profit down 32.8 pct. to 50.9 bln won
13:53 November 10, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Hanon Systems on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 50.9 billion won (US$45.7 million), down 32.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 11.8 percent on-year to 119.6 billion won. Sales increased 2.2 percent to 1.9 trillion won.
The operating profit was 11.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)