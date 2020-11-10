Huawei and over 300 others submitted false records for communications equipment certification
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Chinese network equipment vendor Huawei Technologies Co. and drone maker SZ DJI Technology Co. were among around 400 companies that were found to have submitted false records to receive the country's communications equipment certification, the Ministry of Science and ICT said Tuesday.
The ministry said it found 381 companies that submitted false test records on 1,700 communications equipment to receive radio wave certification for their impact on other equipment and the human body.
Chinese closed circuit TV camera maker Hangzhou HIKVISION Digital Tech Co. was the top offender with false records on 224 pieces of equipment, followed by DJI at 145 and Huawei at 136, according to the ministry.
Local tech giant Samsung Electronics Co. placed 10th with 23 false records on equipment such as wireless speakers.
The ICT ministry said it conducted an investigation on equipment that gained certification starting in 2006 after it received a report in May this year that companies submitted test reports conducted by the Chinese branch of global testing and certification organization Bay Area Compliance Laboratories (BACL).
While South Korea acknowledges test results from the U.S.-based BACL through an agreement with the United States, it does not recognize tests by the organization's Chinese units.
The ministry said the state-run National Radio Research Agency will start a hearing on the 381 companies from next month.
Under the local radio wave law, falsifying records to receive communications equipment certification could lead to cancellation and withdrawal of the equipment in question, according to the ICT ministry.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)