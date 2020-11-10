CJ Cheiljedang Q3 net profit up 1007.7 pct. to 189.2 bln won
15:45 November 10, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- CJ Cheiljedang Corp. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 189.2 billion won (US$169.7 million), up 1007.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 47.5 percent on-year to 402.1 billion won. Sales increased 8.3 percent to 6.34 trillion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
