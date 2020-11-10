Go to Contents
CJ CGV remains in red in Q3

16:10 November 10, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- CJ CGV Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net loss of 131.5 billion won (US$118 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 96.8 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a profit of 31 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 68.8 percent to 155.2 billion won.

The operating loss was 30.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
