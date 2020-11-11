(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 11)

Messages Kang delivered to Washington will not be different from what President Moon Jae-in said earlier. On Monday, Moon promised to do his best for the "precious achievements" he had made together with Donald Trump's administration "to continue and advance further in a new U.S. administration." Moon's remarks reflect his hope for a continuation of Trump's top-down approach to denuclearization of North Korea even under a Biden administration. Moon obviously wants to return to summit diplomacy by bringing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to the international stage again on the occasion of the Tokyo Summer Olympics. Kang's trip to the United States most likely has that purpose.