Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #foreign minister #O'Brien

FM meets with U.S. national security adviser

08:59 November 11, 2020

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha met with National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien on Tuesday and discussed "many important national security issues facing the two countries," the U.S. official said.

"It was great to speak with my esteemed colleague Kang Kyung-wha, Foreign Minister of our ally, the republic of Korea," O'Brien tweeted. "We discussed many important national security issues facing both nations and the Indo-Pacific."

Kang has been on a visit to Washington since Sunday. She already held talks with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday and reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring peace on the Korean Peninsula.

She was also expected to hold meetings with officials from U.S. Congress and the academic circle. Attention has also been on whether she would meet with foreign policy advisers and others close to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.

Kang was scheduled to return home Wednesday.

The captured image from the Twitter account of the U.S. National Security Council shows U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien (L) and South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha posing for a photo during their meeting in Washington on Nov. 10, 2020. (Yonhap)

bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK