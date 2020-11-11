Top prosecutor ranks top in poll of prospective presidential candidates
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl has surpassed political heavyweights from the ruling Democratic Party to rank top in the latest popularity poll of prospective presidential candidates released Wednesday.
According to a survey of 1,022 people 18 years and older by pollster Hangil Research & Consulting, 24.7 percent said they support Yoon as South Korea's next president.
Lee Nak-yon, chairman of the Democratic Party, ranked second with 22.2 percent, while Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung came next with an approval rate of 18.4 percent, the poll said.
It is the first time that Yoon has topped the list of prospective presidential candidates in polls.
The poll, conducted nationwide from Saturday to Monday at the request of local media Kukinews, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points with a confidence level of 95 percent.
Yoon has never declared political ambitions, though he said recently he will think about how to serve Korean society and people after his term ends. The 59-year-old Yoon's two-year term as the top prosecutor ends in July next year. Some commentators interpreted his remarks as leaving room for a possible entry into politics.
Yoon has been cheered by his supporters for his straightforward remarks on key contentious issues.
During last month's parliamentary audit broadcast live nationwide, Yoon said Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae's decision to take over his investigative command authority in a high-profile financial scandal was illegal and absurd. Yoon also declared that he is not a subordinate of the justice minister.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)