Six more military personnel test positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- Six more personnel working at a defense ministry agency handling welfare for service members have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the ministry said Wednesday.
The Welfare Agency officials, including both active-duty soldiers and civilian employees, were confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 after one of its workers tested positive for the virus earlier this week, according to the ministry.
The ministry has temporarily shut down the agency in Yongsan to conduct disinfection work. Authorities are carrying out contact tracing to find out the exact route of their infection, officials said.
The latest cases raised the number of COVID-19 cases related to the military population to 173.
Nationwide, South Korea reported 146 new virus cases Wednesday, raising the total caseload to 27,799.
