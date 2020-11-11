E-Mart Q3 net profit up 6.7 pct. to 119.9 bln won
12:56 November 11, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- E-Mart Inc. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 119.9 billion won (US$107.9 million), up 6.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 30.1 percent on-year to 151.2 billion won. Revenue increased 16.7 percent to 5.9 trillion won.
The operating profit was 13.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
