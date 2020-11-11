(LEAD) Moon to hold phone talks with Biden soon: Cheong Wa Dae official
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in plans to hold phone talks with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden this week, a Cheong Wa Dae official said Wednesday.
Cheong Wa Dae is "coordinating a time (for Moon and Biden) to have a phone call tomorrow," the official told reporters.
Moon and Biden are expected to exchange thoughts on a wide range of bilateral issues, including Seoul's Korean Peninsula peace process initiative, strengthening of their alliance through an expansion of economic cooperation and other areas, such as measures against climate change.
The president on Sunday sent a congratulatory message to Biden and U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris through Twitter, expressing expectations for joint efforts to develop Seoul-Washington ties.
Moon also stated Monday that his government will have "multi-sided" communication with Biden in order to ensure that there is no "vacuum" in the alliance and the Korea peace process.
