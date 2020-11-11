Netmarble Q3 net profit up 9.2 pct. to 92.5 bln won
15:39 November 11, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- Netmarble Corp. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 92.5 billion won (US$83.3 million), up 9.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 87.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 84.4 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 3.6 percent to 642.3 billion won.
The operating profit was 24.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
