Seoul's apartment prices rise 4.5 times higher under Moon than under preceding two gov'ts

Citing data from KB Bank and other public institutions, the CCEJ said apartment prices in the most expensive three wards in southern Seoul -- Gangnam, Seocho and Songpa -- surged 60 percent, or 26.52 million won per 3.3 square meters, from 43.95 million won to 70.47 million won under Moon, which is 4.4 times the nine-year increase of 5.97 million won under Lee and Park.