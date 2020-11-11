Vice FM Choi voices hope for 'comprehensive partnership' with Caribbean states
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun voiced hope Wednesday for South Korea and Caribbean countries to develop a "comprehensive partnership" on the back of their cooperation this year in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Choi made the remarks during the 10th High-Level Forum on the Korea-Caribbean Partnership, an annual gathering between the two sides aimed at fostering practical cooperation in economic, social and other areas.
"Vice Foreign Minister Choi noted the steady expansion of practical cooperation in various areas, such as climate change, disaster response and electronic governance, through the high-level forum over the decade," the foreign ministry said in a press release.
"He expressed hope that based on solidarity and cooperation that they have built through joint responses to COVID-19 this year, the two sides will develop their cooperative relationship into a comprehensive partnership," it added.
The forum proceeded with a particular focus on health and medical care, as well as food security in the post-coronavirus era, the ministry said. Many participants from overseas joined the session via video links.
The ministry hosted the forum jointly with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) -- a group of 15 Caribbean nations and five associate members with an aim to promote economic integration -- and the Association of Caribbean States (ACS), a greater regional cooperation apparatus involving CARICOM members and others.
