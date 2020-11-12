Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:02 November 12, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 12.

Korean-language dailies
-- Choo Mi-ae says Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl may 'need to quit, do politics' after Yoon tops poll of potential presidential candidates (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon's public support grows further as he gets pummeled, 'abnormal result made by Choo, ruling party' (Kookmin Daily)
-- President Moon says he stews over how to make efforts between N.K., U.S. as N.K. shows efforts toward change (Donga llbo)
-- Obituaries nobody wrote (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Talk of Yoon Seok-youl's prospects increases as he gets slammed (Segye Times)
-- 'Horrible failures of populists that ignored experts, opposition groups in coronavirus era' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Amid coronavirus blues, number of women making extreme choices has risen (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- PM Chung says there will be 'two small reshuffles' to replace long-serving ministers, those seeking elections (Hankyoreh)
-- Homes that have become a burden (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Ruling party to seek companies' fivefold compensation for serious industrial accidents (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- "AI is helper for human beings, will help creation of new markets' (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Kang scores meetings with Biden allies in Washington (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- KDI cuts 2021 growth outlook, citing sluggish domestic recovery (Korea Herald)
-- Moon expected to discuss NK, alliance with Biden (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK