SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 12.
Korean-language dailies
-- Choo Mi-ae says Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl may 'need to quit, do politics' after Yoon tops poll of potential presidential candidates (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon's public support grows further as he gets pummeled, 'abnormal result made by Choo, ruling party' (Kookmin Daily)
-- President Moon says he stews over how to make efforts between N.K., U.S. as N.K. shows efforts toward change (Donga llbo)
-- Obituaries nobody wrote (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Talk of Yoon Seok-youl's prospects increases as he gets slammed (Segye Times)
-- 'Horrible failures of populists that ignored experts, opposition groups in coronavirus era' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Amid coronavirus blues, number of women making extreme choices has risen (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- PM Chung says there will be 'two small reshuffles' to replace long-serving ministers, those seeking elections (Hankyoreh)
-- Homes that have become a burden (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Ruling party to seek companies' fivefold compensation for serious industrial accidents (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- "AI is helper for human beings, will help creation of new markets' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Kang scores meetings with Biden allies in Washington (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- KDI cuts 2021 growth outlook, citing sluggish domestic recovery (Korea Herald)
-- Moon expected to discuss NK, alliance with Biden (Korea Times)
