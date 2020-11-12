Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military coronavirus

Four more military personnel test positive for new coronavirus

08:52 November 12, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- Four more workers at a defense ministry agency handling welfare for service members have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the ministry said Thursday.

The latest cases brought the total number of COVID-19 cases at the Welfare Agency to 11, after one of its personnel was confirmed to have been infected earlier this week, according to the ministry.

The agency is not located inside the ministry compound, but one of the patients was found to have visited a church near the ministry on Sunday, prompting the authorities to carry out virus tests for those who visited the religious facility.

So far, there were no confirmed cases linked to the welfare agency among those who work at the compound in Seoul's Yongsan, according to ministry officials.

Medical workers and military officers prepare for a drive-thru center for the new coronavirus inside the defense ministry compound in Seoul on Nov. 11, 2020. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK