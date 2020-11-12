Moon holds phone talks with Biden: Cheong Wa Dae
09:00 November 12, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in had a phone call with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday, Cheong Wa Dae said.
It marked their first conversation since Biden was declared the winner of last week's election.
Moon earlier issued a statement expressing hope for a stronger alliance between Seoul and Washington and continued bilateral partnerships in efforts for denuclearization and regional peace.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)