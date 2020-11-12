Go to Contents
(LEAD) Moon, Biden reaffirm commitment to robust alliance, peaceful Korea

09:45 November 12, 2020

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with Moon's Twitter message)

SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in had a phone call with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday, in which they reaffirmed a commitment to a robust Seoul-Washington alliance.

"We reaffirmed our firm commitment to a robust ROK-US alliance and peaceful and prosperous Korean Peninsula," Moon tweeted. ROK is the acronym for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.

He added, "Going forward, I will work closely with him to meet global challenges including COVID-19 and climate change."

It marked their first conversation since Biden was declared the winner of last week's election.

An image of South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden (Yonhap)

Moon earlier issued a statement expressing hope for a stronger alliance between the two nations and continued bilateral partnerships in efforts for denuclearization and regional peace.

Biden made a visit to the Korean War Memorial in Philadelphia, his official activity as the incoming U.S. president, on Veterans Day.

He reportedly spoke by phone with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on the day as well, following calls with European leaders.

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

