(LEAD) NSC officials review U.S. presidential election outcome, alliance issues

SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top national security officials on Thursday reviewed the developments of the recent U.S. presidential election and ways to strengthen the Seoul-Washington alliance, Cheong Wa Dae said.
The presidential office said the members of the National Security Council's standing committee discussed the developments of the American presidential election and means to sustain and further develop the South Korea-U.S. relationship based on the bilateral alliance.
It was their first weekly session since Joe Biden was declared to have won the election.
The session was presided over by Suh Hoon, director of national security at Cheong Wa Dae.
The members also discussed measures to "achieve lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula and its denuclearization," according to Cheong Wa Dae.
Meanwhile, Cheong Wa Dae dismissed a news report that Suh is considering traveling to Japan next week.
It's "not true," its spokesman Kang Min-seok said in a brief note to reporters.
The Japanese daily Asahi Shimbun reported that Suh was mulling a trip to Japan around next Tuesday for consultations on ways to resolve a diplomatic row between Seoul and Tokyo over wartime forced labor.
