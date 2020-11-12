Go to Contents
Hyundai launches Sonata N Line in S. Korea

11:03 November 12, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Thursday launched the Sonata N Line model in the domestic market to diversify its lineup.

The Sonata N Line sedan comes with a 2.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine and an eight-speed dual clutch transmission, the company said in a statement.

It can reach 100 kilometers per hour in 6.5 seconds and is equipped with safety features, such as the lane keeping assist and front collision avoidance systems, it said.

The model is priced at 30 million won-36 million won (US$27,000-$32,000).

The Sonata N Line is the latest model in Hyundai's N Line vehicle lineup.

The N Line models sit between Hyundai's high-performance N brand and the general Hyundai brand. The N models bring full performance capability to daily driving, while the N Line brings performance-inspired elements to base model vehicles.

Hyundai currently sells the Veloster N, i30 N and i30 Fastback N, as well as the Avante N Line and the Kona N Line, in select markets.

This photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the Sonata N Line model. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
