N. Korea's propaganda outlet claims country developed satellite-based maritime data system
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet on Thursday claimed that the country has developed a satellite-based maritime data system intended to supply accurate information needed for better fishing and safer navigation.
Maeri, one of the North's propaganda websites, said the "maritime information service system" based on satellite data has recently been developed and will be applied in the fishing sector.
It will allow for accurate measurements of sea temperatures, waves and positions of vessels, so as to better predict where fish are moving and increase the overall catch, the website said.
The newly introduced system appears to be in line with the North's emphasis on space development for peaceful purposes since leader Kim Jong-un took office in late 2011.
North Korea launched a five-year space development plan in 2012. In February 2016, it claimed to have put the Kwangmyongsong-4 satellite into orbit, though it is not clear whether it is in operation.
The North has long pushed for its space development efforts, saying it has the right to the peaceful use of space. Pyongyang, however, has been suspected of using such efforts as a cover for testing intercontinental ballistic missiles.
