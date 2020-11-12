Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Korea Gas remains in red in Q3

14:14 November 12, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- Korea Gas Corp. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net loss of 284.3 billion won (US$255.1 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 223.7 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a loss of 160 billion won a year earlier. Sales fell 25 percent to 3.38 trillion won.

The operating loss was 39 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK