Korea Gas remains in red in Q3
14:14 November 12, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- Korea Gas Corp. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net loss of 284.3 billion won (US$255.1 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 223.7 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a loss of 160 billion won a year earlier. Sales fell 25 percent to 3.38 trillion won.
The operating loss was 39 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
