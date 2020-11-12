Court grants bail to Shincheonji leader indicted on charges of obstructing COVID-19 response
14:36 November 12, 2020
SUWON, South Korea, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- A court on Thursday granted bail to the leader of a minor religious sect at the center of the early coronavirus outbreak in South Korea.
Lee Man-hee, the 89-year-old leader of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, was indicted in August for allegedly submitting false documents to health authorities on the whereabouts and number of participants at Shincheonji's gatherings in February when the sect was blamed for spikes in the spread of COVID-19.
Since then, he has requested bail, citing poor health.
