Korea Electric Power Q3 net income up 419 pct. to 1.25 tln won
14:34 November 12, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- Korea Electric Power Corp. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 1.25 trillion won (US$1.1 billion), up 419 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 2.33 trillion won, up 88.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 1.3 percent to 15.71 trillion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
