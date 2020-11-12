Seoul to provide aid to hurricane-hit Central American nations
18:51 November 12, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will provide US$700,000 in humanitarian assistance to five Central American nations to help them recover from recent hurricane damage, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.
South Korea will support Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Panama and El Salvador after they were severely hit by Hurricane Eta, which left more than 120 dead and more than 2.5 million people displaced.
The ministry said it hopes the aid will help people who suffered damage to be able to swiftly return to their daily lives and support recovery efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
