(LEAD) KT Wiz right-hander redeems self, saves KBO club's season with gem

KT Wiz right-hander redeems self, saves KBO club's season with gem
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- By pitching a postseason gem on Thursday, KT Wiz right-hander William Cuevas kept his Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club alive, while also redeeming himself after a disastrous outing.
Cuevas threw eight innings of one-run ball, giving up just three hits without walking anybody, helping the Wiz past the Doosan Bears 5-2 in Game 3 of their best-of-five series. It was the first postseason victory in KT's franchise history.
The Bears still lead the penultimate round 2-1, but the Wiz finally showed some fight behind Cuevas' outstanding start.
Cuevas had a dismal relief appearance in Game 1 of the series on Monday, getting charged with two earned runs in 2/3 of an inning in a 3-2 loss. He got his chance for redemption on Thursday and made the most of it.
He was at his efficient best early, throwing only 15 pitches to retire the first six batters. Kim Jae-ho got an infield single for Doosan's first hit in the third inning but Cuevas got three quick outs.
With two outs in the fourth, Cuevas got himself into trouble by making a wild throw to first base after fielding a soft comebacker. He breathed a sigh of relief when pinch hitter Choi Joo-hwan grounded out to second.
Another error, this time an errant throw from shortstop Shim Woo-jun, and a sacrifice bunt put a man at third with one out for the Bears in the sixth inning. Cuevas dug deep and retired the next two, including Oh Jae-il on a 3-2 curveball that froze the slugger. It was only Cuevas' second strikeout of the game.
Cuevas pitched a clean seventh inning and then watched his teammates break out for five runs in the top eighth.
Cuevas came back out for the bottom eighth after that extended rally by the Wiz and served up a one-out solo home run to Oh Jae-won.
That turned out to be the only blemish for Cuevas. He mostly pitched to contact and got 13 groundouts against only two strikeouts.
"I felt great even before the game, and I figured I'd have a great game today," Cuevas said afterward. "And it turned out that way. I stuck to my usual game plan and didn't change my pitch sequence."
Cuevas threw 103 pitches, and 70 went for strikes. His bread-and-butter on this day was his cutter. It was so effective that Doosan manager Kim Tae-hyoung said the main reason his team lost was the batters' inability to handle Cuevas' cutter.
He only offered five four-seam fastballs, while throwing 24 changeups, 16 curveballs and 15 two-seam fastballs.
In other words, he barely threw anything straight. And Cuevas thanked catcher Jang Sung-woo for calling a great game and said he enjoyed pitching to "such a talented catcher."
As for going up against his former KT teammate Raul Alcantara in an early pitching duel, Cuevas said, "I was hoping we would both pitch well in this game, and I am glad it turned out that way."
Cuevas said coming out of the bullpen in Game 1 had him prepared for this start.
"I was able to experience firsthand what it feels like to pitch in a postseason game," Cuevas said. "I was trying to help the team but things didn't quite go my way then. But it helped me prepare for this game, both mentally and physically."
