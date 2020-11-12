Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #baseball #KBO #postsesaon

Young right-hander tasked with keeping KBO club alive in postseason

21:55 November 12, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- Right-hander Bae Je-seong will try to keep the KT Wiz alive in the South Korean baseball postseason when he starts his club's second straight elimination game on Friday.

Bae will get the ball against the Doosan Bears for Game 4 of the best-of-five second round in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) postseason at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. After losing the first two games, the Wiz staved off elimination with a 5-2 victory in Thursday's Game 3.

In this file photo from Oct. 20, 2020, Bae Je-seong of the KT Wiz pitches against the LG Twins in the top of the first inning of a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, 45 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

Bae went 10-7 with a 3.95 ERA in a career-high 141 1/3 innings during the regular season.

He made one regular season start against the Bears and gave up four earned runs on six hits in six innings to take the loss on Sept. 4.

Second baseman Choi Joo-hwan homered off Bae in that game, but Choi has been limited to sporadic pinch-hitting duties so far in the postseason due to a foot injury.

The Bears will try to finish off the Wiz, with left-hander Yoo Hee-kwan getting the start.

He went 10-11 with a 5.02 ERA in the regular season. The soft-tossing left-hander faced the Wiz five times, and had a 1-3 record with a 6.45 ERA.

Switch-hitting slugger Mel Rojas Jr. mashed against Yoo, going 6-for-8 with two home runs and two doubles. Two other KT hitters, Kang Bae-ho and Cho Yong-ho, each had six hits off Yoo apiece.

In this file photo from Oct. 29, 2020, Yoo Hee-kwan of the Doosan Bears pitches against the Kia Tigers during a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK